It's a panda dumpling. How can you no...

It's a panda dumpling. How can you not? Jonathan Gold couldn't resist either

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

If you spend much time looking at food on Instagram, you have probably seen a few images of the world's cutest dumpling lately: a disembodied panda head drifting in a bowl, glistening and serene. The panda's button nose and fuzzy-looking ears are painted on the dumpling skin with bits of black sesame paste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 47 min HolidayPhart 32,884
City Attorney in BP Filmed in Public request me... 4 hr Falling Apart 1
Police Dog Bites Worker at City Hall 5 hr Watching 1
Mayor sneaks in and out of meeting WHY 6 hr Mayor Done 1
Mayor where was Genie to write Chiefs Speech? 6 hr Trouble Coming 1
BP Mayor Using new Police Chief for Buddy Deals 6 hr Poor Chief 1
Maclaren Hall childrens center or juvinile center (Dec '10) 7 hr Phyllis Brown 179
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC