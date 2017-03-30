It's a panda dumpling. How can you not? Jonathan Gold couldn't resist either
If you spend much time looking at food on Instagram, you have probably seen a few images of the world's cutest dumpling lately: a disembodied panda head drifting in a bowl, glistening and serene. The panda's button nose and fuzzy-looking ears are painted on the dumpling skin with bits of black sesame paste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|47 min
|HolidayPhart
|32,884
|City Attorney in BP Filmed in Public request me...
|4 hr
|Falling Apart
|1
|Police Dog Bites Worker at City Hall
|5 hr
|Watching
|1
|Mayor sneaks in and out of meeting WHY
|6 hr
|Mayor Done
|1
|Mayor where was Genie to write Chiefs Speech?
|6 hr
|Trouble Coming
|1
|BP Mayor Using new Police Chief for Buddy Deals
|6 hr
|Poor Chief
|1
|Maclaren Hall childrens center or juvinile center (Dec '10)
|7 hr
|Phyllis Brown
|179
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC