How to Age Well in a Youth-Obsessed C...

How to Age Well in a Youth-Obsessed Culture

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Temple City Tribune

From commercials to films, our culture is saturated with images portraying young people as the standard. In Los Angeles County, this message goes deeper since Hollywood is well known for its emphasis on using younger characters in movies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 1 hr Elizabeth Warren 4,539
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 1 hr giant lobo 3,248
Pablo the donkey running around town telling ev... (Sep '15) 4 hr Retardo Pachuco 8
MUSD Corruption 7 hr right guard 17
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) Feb '17 Escaped 304
News Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10) Feb '17 Steve C 50
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Ronald 9
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC