Feds raid San Gabriel Valley locations over scheme giving green cards ...

The FBI and federal immigration agents on Wednesday searched a hotel and two homes in the San Gabriel Valley for evidence related to an investigation on a visa fraud scheme that gave green cards to Chinese nationals, including criminals on China's most wanted list, court documents show. Agents served search warrants at an office located at the Hilton, 225 West Valley Boulevard in San Gabriel, a home in a gated community in the 700 block of Carriage House Drive in Arcadia, another residence on Larry Beard Drive in South El Monte, as well as a 2015 Porsche registered to one of the suspects.

