FBI and ICE Raids Homes and CIIF/Harris Law Group Wednesday Morning

Thursday Apr 6

ICE and FBI agents Wednesday raided two San Gabriel Valley homes as well as offices at the San Gabriel Hilton. At least three people who are suspected in a multi-million dollar visa and financial fraud investigation.

