FBI and ICE Raids Homes and CIIF/Harris Law Group Wednesday Morning
ICE and FBI agents Wednesday raided two San Gabriel Valley homes as well as offices at the San Gabriel Hilton. At least three people who are suspected in a multi-million dollar visa and financial fraud investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|TOWNSMEN
|1,810
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|MorePhartss
|32,872
|MUSD Corruption
|4 hr
|Sad MTA member
|13
|West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|96
|history of gangs in west covina (Dec '07)
|9 hr
|Rage
|2,792
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|21 hr
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|21 hr
|WcWs homo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC