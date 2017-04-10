Elderly woman with dementia goes missing in Arcadia
Rongzhen Tu was last seen about 12:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Baldwin Avenue and Duarte Road , According to Arcadia police Sgt. Ernest Lopez.
