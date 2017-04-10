Easter egg hunts and spring celebrations in the San Gabriel Valley
Arcadia: Spring Egg-stravaganza festival, hosted by the Recreation and Community Services Department, Saturday at Arcadia County Park, 405 S. Santa Anita Ave. Pre-festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the egg hunt starting at 11 a.m. sharp. Open to toddlers who can walk up to children in fifth grade.
