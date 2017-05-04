Early results for the Arcadia Unified...

Early results for the Arcadia Unified school board election

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Arcadia Unified School Board candidate forum for the upcoming school board election, from left: Paul Ricchiazzi, Leigh Chavez, Kathy Yamane, and board incumbent, Fenton Eng, during Meet the Candidates for Arcadia Unified School District Board of Education, at First Avenue Middle School auditorium in Arcadia, CA., Monday, April 10, 2017. Arcadia Unified faced a shake-up Tuesday night, as two seats, belonging to president Janet Chew and vice president Fenton Eng, were both up for grabs.

