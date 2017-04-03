Dog separated from owner during medic...

Dog separated from owner during medical emergency. Herea s why it took months for them to be reun...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The drama began at a motel in Arcadia. Multiple police cars and an ambulance arrived after a motel worker called 911 to report an injured guest in her room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr You Pharts 32,848
Review: PlyGem Windows (Mar '10) 16 hr Josh 166
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) Wed Nino 482
News Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10) Tue Cal 711
Commerce Casino are the card shufflers rigged? (Dec '13) Tue Joey W 26
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Tue Backintheday 1,808
Fooling Oneself about the Sandy Hook Hoax Tue wjabbe 7
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC