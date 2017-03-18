As other malls die off, Arcadia center targets Asian shoppers
Shoppers walk past paper butterflies hanging inside the Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall in Arcadia. The mall has brought in a variety of Asian retailers and restaurants to appeal to the local community as well as tourists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MUSD Corruption
|8 hr
|RECALL MUSD Board
|7
|Barajas owes mucho money
|8 hr
|Nothing changes
|3
|pension costs back in the spotlight (Aug '15)
|Sat
|truth squad
|9
|green lighted west covina 13 ex-member (Mar '12)
|Sat
|deuce5areLAMES
|21
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Thu
|Bobby Brown
|41
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Mar 30
|backintheday
|1,806
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Escaped
|304
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC