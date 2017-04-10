Adviser serving 15-year sentence afte...

Adviser serving 15-year sentence after manslaughter conviction

A CFP has been convicted of manslaughter in the first known case of its kind, according to the CFP Board. Cora Sam was in a state of rigor mortis and appeared lifeless by the time her sister, CFP Amy Sam Ho, brought her to a hospital emergency center in Montebello, California, six years ago, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

