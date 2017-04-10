Adviser serving 15-year sentence after manslaughter conviction
A CFP has been convicted of manslaughter in the first known case of its kind, according to the CFP Board. Cora Sam was in a state of rigor mortis and appeared lifeless by the time her sister, CFP Amy Sam Ho, brought her to a hospital emergency center in Montebello, California, six years ago, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Planning.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Dog Bites Worker at City Hall
|1 hr
|Watching
|1
|Mayor sneaks in and out of meeting WHY
|1 hr
|Mayor Done
|1
|Mayor where was Genie to write Chiefs Speech?
|1 hr
|Trouble Coming
|1
|BP Mayor Using new Police Chief for Buddy Deals
|1 hr
|Poor Chief
|1
|Maclaren Hall childrens center or juvinile center (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|Phyllis Brown
|179
|INS investigates psychic at 800 S Terri Anne Dr.
|12 hr
|Mytom
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Posting Phart
|32,882
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC