Whittier man accused of molesting boy...

Whittier man accused of molesting boy at Arcadia gym

Thursday

ARCADIA >> Police jailed a Whittier man Monday on suspicion of molesting a boy in the shower of an Arcadia gym, officials said. The incident was reported just before 10:40 a.m. on March 20 at 24 Hour Fitness, 125 N. First Ave. , according to Arcadia Police Department logs.

