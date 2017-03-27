Whittier man accused of molesting boy at Arcadia gym
ARCADIA >> Police jailed a Whittier man Monday on suspicion of molesting a boy in the shower of an Arcadia gym, officials said. The incident was reported just before 10:40 a.m. on March 20 at 24 Hour Fitness, 125 N. First Ave. , according to Arcadia Police Department logs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barajas owes mucho money
|22 hr
|interesting
|2
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|22 hr
|Bobby Brown
|41
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Thu
|backintheday
|1,806
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|HePharts
|32,836
|Fooling Oneself about the Sandy Hook Hoax
|Thu
|wjabbe
|2
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Escaped
|304
|Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Steve C
|50
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC