Watch: Hungry bear scavenges for food in the trash

16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

That's the lesson for residents of Arcadia, California, after a black bear was captured on video carrying garbage in its teeth and enjoying a snack Tuesday evening. Now that the winter thaw is over, black bears are no longer in hibernation and more prone to venturing out.

