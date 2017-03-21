The 400-year-old Oak tree Caltech was...

The 400-year-old Oak tree Caltech was built around is now dead, but there is much to learn from it

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Pasadena Star-News

This Engelmann Oak tree on the Caltech campus is estimated to be more than 400 years old and has been standing here before the land was discovered and claimed by Spain. In 1863 this portion of the San Gabriel Valley known as the Rancho San Pasqual was granted to the owner by Abraham Lincoln.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspected gang member stands trial in East Vali... (Sep '10) 1 hr Dog 34
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) 3 hr Carlos Vera 7
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 14 hr When Pharts 32,807
Pacheco facing criminal charges for sign removal 16 hr Loser 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 22 hr Brian 4,527
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) Mon tellinitlikeitis 52
News ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho... Mon spud 5
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 21 at 2:03PM PDT

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC