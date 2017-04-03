Stolen car leads police to marijuana ...

Stolen car leads police to marijuana grow house in Arcadia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Pasadena Star-News

ARCADIA >> A stolen car investigation led police to discover 600 marijuana plants growing inside an Arcadia home and arrest two suspects on Friday, officials said. The series of events began about 10:30 a.m., when officers spotted a stolen car parked in the 200 block of West Palm Avenue , according to Arcadia police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) 5 min Nino 482
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr LearnPharrts 32,846
News Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10) 15 hr Cal 711
Commerce Casino are the card shufflers rigged? (Dec '13) 15 hr Joey W 26
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 22 hr Backintheday 1,808
Fooling Oneself about the Sandy Hook Hoax Tue wjabbe 7
MUSD Corruption Mon Beowulf 11
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC