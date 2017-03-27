Spend the day with peacocks at the Los Angeles County Arboretum

A NBC peacock in fused glass by Jackie Steimke, is one of the works from the Pasadena Society of Artists' exhibit - “Peacock: Grandeur, Grace and Dreams.” The exhibit is one of the elements of Saturday's Peacock Day at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia. Peacocks have long been synonymous with the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia, so it's only fitting that the venue has decided to celebrate them.

