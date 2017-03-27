Police impersonators sought in failed Arcadia robbery

ARCADIA >> Police are seeking two men who tried to rob another man while impersonating Arcadia police officers earlier this month. The victim was sitting at a bus stop near Baldwin and Camino Real avenues when a black Ford Crown Victoria, the same type of car often used by police, approached him through a parking lot while illuminating him with its headlight, Arcadia police officials said in a written statement issued Thursday.

