Police chase of armed robbery suspect...

Police chase of armed robbery suspect in stolen Mustang ends in Arcadia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

It wasn't immediately clear when the chase started but the California Highway Patrol took over for the Los Angeles Police Department around 7:50 p.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway at Gould Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, according to CHP Officer Tony Polizzi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 5 hr Backintheday 1,808
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr SincePhartz 32,840
Fooling Oneself about the Sandy Hook Hoax 17 hr wjabbe 7
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) 20 hr gotcha 480
MUSD Corruption Mon Beowulf 11
green lighted west covina 13 ex-member (Mar '12) Mon Truchas 22
Barajas owes mucho money Apr 1 Nothing changes 3
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC