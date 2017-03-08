New rock climbing guide, Banff Mountain Film Festival, wildflowers in Joshua Tree
Author Kristian Solem will present a slide show and sign his new book, "The Needles Climbing Guide," about climbing the rock formations in Giant Sequoia National Monument. When, where: 7 p.m. Monday at the REI store in Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd., and Thursday at the Arcadia store, 214 N. Santa Anita Ave. Experience exotic locations, paddle wild waters and climb tall peaks in a series of films presented by the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,778
|Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09)
|18 hr
|girls gone wild porn
|40
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|21 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Fri
|browninpaloalto
|40
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Paco
|132
|$4 Million Gift for Minasian
|Fri
|Unreal
|25
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Fri
|Ssk
|199
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC