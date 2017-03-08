New rock climbing guide, Banff Mounta...

New rock climbing guide, Banff Mountain Film Festival, wildflowers in Joshua Tree

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Author Kristian Solem will present a slide show and sign his new book, "The Needles Climbing Guide," about climbing the rock formations in Giant Sequoia National Monument. When, where: 7 p.m. Monday at the REI store in Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd., and Thursday at the Arcadia store, 214 N. Santa Anita Ave. Experience exotic locations, paddle wild waters and climb tall peaks in a series of films presented by the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 32,778
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) 18 hr girls gone wild porn 40
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon 21 hr Parden Pard 3
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Fri browninpaloalto 40
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) Fri Paco 132
$4 Million Gift for Minasian Fri Unreal 25
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Fri Ssk 199
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,995 • Total comments across all topics: 279,493,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC