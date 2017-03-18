Near-Peer Mentoring for College Applicants
A year ago, Emma Li was a 17-year-old high school senior at Arcadia High School, eagerly yet nervously waiting to hear from the colleges and universities to which she had applied. Today she is a freshman at Cornell University and a near-peer mentor to teenagers who are going through this same mind-numbingly complicated process called college applications.
