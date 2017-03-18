Near-Peer Mentoring for College Appli...

Near-Peer Mentoring for College Applicants

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Temple City Tribune

A year ago, Emma Li was a 17-year-old high school senior at Arcadia High School, eagerly yet nervously waiting to hear from the colleges and universities to which she had applied. Today she is a freshman at Cornell University and a near-peer mentor to teenagers who are going through this same mind-numbingly complicated process called college applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 10 min Pedro 197
$4 Million Gift for Minasian 22 min Thoroughly Disgus... 21
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr Sure Phart 32,770
Montebello City Manager Sun Transparency 1
Mayor Rocha's Son Is Scheduled To Get Out Of Pr... (Apr '07) Sun Leonor 47
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Sat RichMont Sued 52
gudbye to costco Sat Truth squad 18
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC