Motorcyclist describes witnessing his friend fly off a cliff: 'I thought he was dead'
A California man who witnessed his friend and fellow motorcyclist veer off the side of a highway and fall down a cliff told " Good Morning America " in an interview that aired today about the near-death incident. "I thought he was dead," David Park, who captured the entire incident on his GoPro , told ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fooling Oneself about the Sandy Hook Hoax
|4 hr
|wjabbe
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|WherePhart
|32,834
|Home remodeling on Grace Court by SAMCO co Robe... (Mar '13)
|14 hr
|Goes around Comes...
|14
|Alta Loma High School teacher found dead (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|anthony camacho
|145
|Montebello Bullying Video
|Tue
|Siskel and Ebert ...
|1
|New Montebello Hills Video
|Tue
|Siskel and Ebert ...
|1
|Barajas owes mucho money
|Tue
|Corrupt Montebello
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC