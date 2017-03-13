Healthy kids brave the shave for sick ones
My oldest son has gotten his haircut just the way he wants it: long on top, so he can spike it or gel it down, with his bangs just the perfect length of Disney Channel surfer-cute. In three days, it all goes away and my bald son will walk around town with his crown lathered in sunscreen and his mother beaming with pride.
