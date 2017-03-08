Gary Stevens Returns to Race Riding After Hip Surgery

The 54-year-old Hall of Fame jockey had just hopped off his first race mount since he underwent hip replacement surgery Dec. 21, and he had worked hard in the stretch aboard "It felt great, but I'm a little winded right now," Stevens said after a long stretch drive to the wire with the as temperatures hit 85 degrees at the Arcadia, Calif., racetrack. "He put me right in the race and I had to ride him there and I thought he might get up."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.