Elderly Arcadia man reported missing

Monday Mar 6 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Juan Ayon was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 1-99 block of Bonita Street. He is described as a Hispanic male with gray hair, brown eyes and a goatee and is missing his two upper front teeth.

