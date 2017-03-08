Elderly Arcadia man reported missing
Juan Ayon was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 1-99 block of Bonita Street. He is described as a Hispanic male with gray hair, brown eyes and a goatee and is missing his two upper front teeth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
