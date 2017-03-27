Chinese food at Din Tai Fung in Torrance beats traditional mall fare by a mile
The fabled and wondrous Din Tai Fung has come to the South Bay at last, a bastion for the best Chinese dumplings and noodles in Southern California - and, if we're to believe those who eat around, in the whole world. The restaurant may be found on the second floor of the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, adjacent to enough high-end sneaker shops to keep the whole NBA in kicks forever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|27 min
|NOYB
|1,805
|Fooling Oneself about the Sandy Hook Hoax
|9 hr
|wjabbe
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|WherePhart
|32,834
|Home remodeling on Grace Court by SAMCO co Robe... (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Goes around Comes...
|14
|Alta Loma High School teacher found dead (Jan '10)
|Wed
|anthony camacho
|145
|Montebello Bullying Video
|Tue
|Siskel and Ebert ...
|1
|New Montebello Hills Video
|Tue
|Siskel and Ebert ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC