Bike riding on familiar streets without cars is like deja-coup
Jose Nevarez, 37, of Lincoln Heights props up his bike as he waits for the start of the 626 Golden Streets event on Sunday, March 5, 2017. The event closed off 18 miles of streets between South Pasadena and Azusa for people to ride their bicycle, tricycles, scooters, skateboard, or walk or run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Life Pharts
|32,816
|MUSD Corruption
|21 hr
|pot pie
|3
|Don't trust SOS Rosie group
|21 hr
|Truth Will Come Out
|3
|Baldwin Park school board to discuss employee d... (Apr '14)
|22 hr
|Alex Avila
|16
|Sanctions Awarded Against Serio Cazorla $8700
|22 hr
|Alex Avila
|2
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|DNCK
|479
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Regolith Based Li...
|99
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC