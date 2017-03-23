Bike riding on familiar streets without cars is like deja-coup

Jose Nevarez, 37, of Lincoln Heights props up his bike as he waits for the start of the 626 Golden Streets event on Sunday, March 5, 2017. The event closed off 18 miles of streets between South Pasadena and Azusa for people to ride their bicycle, tricycles, scooters, skateboard, or walk or run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.