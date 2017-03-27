Bear Essentials Gift Shoppe

Bear Essentials Gift Shoppe

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Temple City Tribune

Though temporarily closed in 2014, customer demand helped restore Arcadia's Bear Essentials Gift Shoppe to the community - Photo by Emily G. Peters The past few years have been the era of the reboot. "Gilmore Girls," "X-Files" and more have all come back to us through popular demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 15 min backintheday 1,806
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr HePharts 32,836
Fooling Oneself about the Sandy Hook Hoax 13 hr wjabbe 2
Home remodeling on Grace Court by SAMCO co Robe... (Mar '13) 23 hr Goes around Comes... 14
News Alta Loma High School teacher found dead (Jan '10) Wed anthony camacho 145
Montebello Bullying Video Tue Siskel and Ebert ... 1
New Montebello Hills Video Tue Siskel and Ebert ... 1
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at March 30 at 12:14PM PDT

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC