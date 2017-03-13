Arcadia man charged for allegedly sta...

Arcadia man charged for allegedly stabbing girlfriend more than 30 times in Temple City

Monday Mar 6

Matthew Fay Echauri faces one count each of premeditated, deliberate and willful attempted murder, aggravated torture and aggravated mayhem and two counts of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime with force and violence, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani. The felony complaint includes a special allegation that Echauri used a deadly and dangerous weapon - a knife - during the commission of the crime.

