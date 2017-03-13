Arcadia man charged for allegedly stabbing girlfriend more than 30 times in Temple City
Matthew Fay Echauri faces one count each of premeditated, deliberate and willful attempted murder, aggravated torture and aggravated mayhem and two counts of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime with force and violence, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani. The felony complaint includes a special allegation that Echauri used a deadly and dangerous weapon - a knife - during the commission of the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|34 min
|double foodie doggie
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|His Phart
|32,790
|Rosie Vasquez take a hint
|2 hr
|Nosey Rosie
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|Well Well
|4,522
|California's new education ratings tool turns s...
|11 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|23 hr
|Not Your Hunny
|439
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Hisbabygirl
|51
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC