A Massive Update of SGV Restaurant Switcheroos and Openings

Tuesday Mar 21

Welcome to Meanwhile in the SGV, a regular update of San Gabriel Valley updates from Eater's roving reporter, Jim Thurman. This month, another historic Beijing restaurant is on its way, a local chain further expands, spicy food continues as all the rage and more places for skewers and beer.

