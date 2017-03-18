18-year-old Temple City woman stabbed more than 30 times survives attack, suspect arrested

An Arcadia man was arrested late Thursday after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman more than 30 times, authorities said. Deputies responding to a report of a woman screaming for help in the 6200 block of Encinita Ave. in Temple City at 4:50 p.m. discovered the victim on the sidewalk, suffering from numerous stab wounds to her head, torso and limbs, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.