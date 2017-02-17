Hesperia man arrested in connection t...

Hesperia man arrested in connection to Arcadia home burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

ARCADIA >> Police jailed a Hesperia man Saturday as he fled the scene of a home burglary in Arcadia, officials said. Refugio Roy Gomez, 51, was arrested in connection with the 7:53 p.m. break-in at a home in the 900 block of Sunset Boulevard , Arcadia police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's happening in b.p. tonight? (Jul '09) 2 hr Bree 5
News Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10) 4 hr jdally 48
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 9 hr Sickly 36
Sanctuary City act for Baldwin Park City is a ... Fri The scoop 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri Nicepharts 32,745
BP Council Sanctuary Vote was all a Show for Ch... Fri ICE agent 2
News This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa... Thu Xstain Mullah Fra... 3
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,696 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC