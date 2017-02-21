Headlines from the Penarth Times 1967

New swimming baths for the town and A 100,000 multi-storey car park, were two decisions taken by Penarth Council on Monday which will result in the major redevelopment of the eastern end of the seafront. Members of Penarth Male Voice Choir were urged to be ambassadors and boost its complement, with special emphasis on youth, at their annual general meeting last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.