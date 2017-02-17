Grade 1 Winner Gormley Works Toward Next Start
Gormley and jockey Victor Espinoza enter the winner's circle after their victory in the Grade III, $100,000 Sham Stakes, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA. Working in company with Shazara, who was clocked in :48 1/5, Gormley completed four furlongs in :47 4/5 on the fast track.
