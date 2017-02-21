Cub Scouts shoot for the stars, earn highest award

Lots of local Boy Scout troops celebrated Scout Sunday and the 107th anniversary of scouting with parties and ceremonies on Feb. 5. Cub Scouts Pack 114, based at Holy Angels School in Arcadia, marked the occasion by honoring four young Cubbies who earned the highest science award available to Cub Scouts. Gianni Carrano, Vincent Docimo, Ian Parsons, and John Short, third-graders at Holy Angels School, earned the Dr. Luis W. Alvarez Supernova Award and received a medal and certificate.

