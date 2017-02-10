Chengdu Impression, a new Sichuan restaurant, opens in Arcadia

Chengdu Impression, not to be confused with either of the popular San Gabriel Valley Sichuan restaurants Chengdu Taste or Szechuan Impression, is set to open in Arcadia on Saturday. The new Sichuan restaurant, based in Chengdu, China, chose Arcadia for its U.S. debut because of its proximity to the newest generation of mainland Chinese immigrants as well as its convenient parking and a breathtaking view of the San Gabriel Mountains from a pre-existing patio.

