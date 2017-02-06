Arcadia firefighters free woman who a...

Arcadia firefighters free woman who accidentally handcuffed self

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Firefighters responded to the Arcadia Police Department, 250 W. Huntington Drive , on Thursday after a woman arrived at the police station to seek help removing the handcuffs, according to Arcadia Fire Department logs. The woman, “had placed a pair of privately owned handcuffs on her wrists but did not have a key to unlock them,” according to the log.

