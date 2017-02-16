Arcadia examines the future of its 2 ...

Arcadia examines the future of its 2 inefficient bus lines

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Whittier Daily News

ARCADIA >> The city's fixed-route bus lines will continue to operate as it has for the past seven months despite a recent report that found inefficiencies in two of the three lines. The report, a draft of which was completed in January, looked at ridership on Arcadia Transit's green, red and blue lines from June 2016 to October 2016.

