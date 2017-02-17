A proposed Verizon cell tower at an Arcadia church is putting residents at odds
A home across the street from Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration shows their disapproval of a proposed Verizon cell tower at the Arcadia church on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The cell tower would come in the form of a faux church bell tower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|LookPhartce
|32,747
|a Mexican trump supporter
|17 hr
|secret Asian man
|1
|Montebello councilman wants to look at becoming...
|17 hr
|tuba toofpaste
|3
|what's happening in b.p. tonight? (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Bree
|5
|Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10)
|Sat
|jdally
|48
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Sat
|Sickly
|36
|Sanctuary City act for Baldwin Park City is a ...
|Fri
|The scoop
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC