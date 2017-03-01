1 killed, 26 injured in California tour bus crash
A tour bus crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two cars head-on, killing one woman and injuring 26 others in the Southern California high desert, according to the California Highway Patrol. It's unclear why the tour bus crossed into the westbound lanes of State Route 58 near Kramer, about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles, CHP Officer Brian Benson said.
