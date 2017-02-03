What has the U.S. government learned from Fred Korematsu? Nothing.

The Santa Anita Park race track is converted into an internment for evacuated Japanese Americans who will occupy the barracks erected in background in Arcadia, Ca., April 3, 1942 during World War II. CREDIT: AP Photo Monday marks the birthday of Fred Korematsu, an American citizen of Japanese descent who challenged President Franklin D. Roosevelt's executive order that allowed for the exclusion and incarceration of Japanese-American people on U.S. soil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.