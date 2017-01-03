Travis band performs in Rose Parade

The US Air Force Total Force Band kicked off the Air Force's 70th birthday celebrations by playing at several Southern California venues ending in an appearance in the 128th Rose Parade Jan. 2. The band is comprised of 103 active-duty and Air National Guard Airmen-musicians from around the Air Force with a majority of the members from the USAF Band of the Golden West at Travis AFB. As part of the week-long celebration, the band performed in or hosted several events including Bandfest, instrument clinics for students at Arcadia high school in Arcadia, California, and a retreat ceremony at Disneyland.

