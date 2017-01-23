These students played hoops for hope ...

These students played hoops for hope in Aleppo

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Whittier Daily News

About 50 people turned up for hoops for a very special cause on Jan. 14 at Holy Angels School in Arcadia. Everyone woke up early on a Saturday to help people half a world away who aren't guaranteed sunny, peaceful mornings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new mayor of montebello 2 hr Truth squad 3
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 2 hr Truth squad 5
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 2 hr Frogface Kate 11
gudbye to costco 6 hr Art Kawaguchi 4
Pablo the donkey running around town telling ev... (Sep '15) 14 hr Happy Street 7
99 bottles of beer on the wall 14 hr Keg 1
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) 17 hr mikexeznutz 148
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,215,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC