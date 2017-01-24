The trick to getting even more delicious fruit from your garden
It may be the season for cold and rain, but this is the perfect time for grafting different varieties onto your deciduous fruit trees. The Foothill chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers is having its annual Scion Exchange event Feb. 4 at the Arboretum in Arcadia.
