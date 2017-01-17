The New Restaurants at Westfield Santa Anita Are Redefining the Mall Food Court
In the past year or so the Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia became home to two upscale restaurants from mainland China. Meizhou Dongpo and Hai Di Lao are big chains in their country of origin, and these San Gabriel Valley outposts are enormous, always full of people and usually with lines out the door.
