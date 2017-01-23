Teen at Center of School Lockdown Found With Gun at Arcadia Mall

A San Marino High School student went missing for more than three hours Tuesday, prompting a lockdown of area schools because authorities feared he may be carrying two weapons that disappeared from his father's home, but the boy was eventually found at an Arcadia mall with one firearm in his possession. It was unclear if the firearm that police confiscated from Aldric Partovi when he taken into custody around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of South Baldwin Avenue was one of the two reported missing from his father's home, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.