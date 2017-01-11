Rancho Cucamonga burglary suspects ca...

Rancho Cucamonga burglary suspects caught after car chase ends in Arcadia

ARCADIA >> A police chase that started near a Rancho Cucamonga shopping mall Monday ended at a city intersection, officials said. Deputies from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Rancho Cucamonga Station, responding to a call at 4:11 p.m. to a commercial burglary call at Victoria Gardens Mall attempted a traffic stop of the suspect's car, sheriff's Public Information Officer Jodi Miller said in an email.

