Montebello hires former Arcadia chief as interim fire chief
MONTEBELLO – When Kurt Norwood retired in July 2016 as fire chief of Arcadia, he was ready for some relaxation and travel. But now Norwood, 53, of Glendora, is going back to work as interim fire chief for Montebello.
