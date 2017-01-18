Man charged with killing nephews is declared mentally incompetent
Chinese national Shi Deyun, accused of murdering his two teenage nephews in the U.S., is escorted by police to the Eastern hospital in Hong Kong in February. Chinese national Shi Deyun, accused of murdering his two teenage nephews in the U.S., is escorted by police to the Eastern hospital in Hong Kong in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man stabbed by gang members (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|Rene Rio
|182
|Baldwin Park man charged with attempted murder
|10 hr
|Rene Rio
|1
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|11 hr
|commenters
|1
|new mayor of montebello
|Fri
|Montebello pork
|2
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|Fri
|healer
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Trojan
|32,716
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 16
|Dudley
|6
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC