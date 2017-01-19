Man charged with killing nephews is declared mentally incompetent
Defense attorney Vicki Podberesky appeared on Shi's behalf in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week and informed Judge Robin Miller Sloan that her client would be unable to participate in criminal proceedings after being declared unfit to stand trial by the county's Mental Health Court. Shi, who is being detained in county jail, has been ordered to be transported sometime in February to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino, Podberesky said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|20 min
|mikexeznutz
|148
|This just in
|2 hr
|Talkshow
|2
|gudbye to costco
|4 hr
|montebello dork
|3
|Trump won get over it or leave the country.
|8 hr
|Chi long qua
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,719
|Man stabbed by gang members (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|183
|gary richards (g.e. richards)
|Sat
|bruce jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC