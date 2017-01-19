Man charged with killing nephews is declared mentally incompetent

Defense attorney Vicki Podberesky appeared on Shi's behalf in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week and informed Judge Robin Miller Sloan that her client would be unable to participate in criminal proceedings after being declared unfit to stand trial by the county's Mental Health Court. Shi, who is being detained in county jail, has been ordered to be transported sometime in February to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino, Podberesky said.

