Learn snowshoe basics, avalanche safety

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at REI stores in Arcadia, 214 N. Santa Anita Ave.; Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave.; and Northridge, 18605 Devonshire St. Get a comprehensive overview of avalanches, how they happen, how to travel in avalanche terrain, what conditions cause concern and what to do if you're caught in an avalanche. When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store in Tarzana, 5425 Reseda Blvd., and Friday at the the Los Angeles store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii.

