Internationally Renowned Pianist Performing at Arcadia Performing Arts Center
Join Swiss-Chinese pianist Louis Schwizgebel-Wang in concert recital on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. This young dynamic performer has won many international awards along with great critical acclaim. He is a rising star in the classical world and we are honored that Arcadia is the first stop on his U.S. tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,724
|Montebello Has A New Interim Fire Chief
|6 hr
|Montebello Issues
|4
|Kristy Asher is located at 3145 Lombardy Rd. Pa...
|7 hr
|Kristy
|1
|Natural Gas Smell
|21 hr
|Wonder Why
|3
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Sat
|Wonder Why
|8
|Monrovia police and city battle over contract -... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Monrovia citizen
|9
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC