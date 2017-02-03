Internationally Renowned Pianist Perf...

Internationally Renowned Pianist Performing at Arcadia Performing Arts Center

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Temple City Tribune

Join Swiss-Chinese pianist Louis Schwizgebel-Wang in concert recital on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. This young dynamic performer has won many international awards along with great critical acclaim. He is a rising star in the classical world and we are honored that Arcadia is the first stop on his U.S. tour.

